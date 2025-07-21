The Congress party has suspended NSUI Odisha chief Udit Pradhan after he was arrested for allegedly drugging and raping a 19-year-old engineering student in Bhubaneswar. According to police, the incident took place in March at a hotel, where Pradhan allegedly spiked the victim’s soft drink before sexually assaulting her. The arrest followed a formal complaint filed by the survivor, who accused Pradhan of threatening her into silence. In a public statement issued on July 21, NSUI said it maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards gender-based violence and has suspended Pradhan with immediate effect. A detailed investigation is underway, and Pradhan is set to be produced before the court. Bhubaneswar Rape Case: Congress' Student Wing NSUI's Udit Pradhan Arrested for Raping Engineering Student in Hotel After Spiking Her Soft Drink With Intoxicants.

NSUI Odisha Chief Udit Pradhan Suspended

The president of the Congress party's student wing in Odisha, Udit Pradhan, has been suspended from the party. https://t.co/51Q0sz10IJ pic.twitter.com/7bXxITj1q2 — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2025

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

