Offices, Liquor Shops, Stores in Mumbai, Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad And Malegaon Not to Open From May 4, Announces Maharashtra Government; Read State Guidelines on Lockdown Extension

Mumbai, May 2: The Maharashtra government issued an order on the extension of lockdown from May 4, when the current phase of restrictions are scheduled to end. The crippling shutdown will continue in state capital Mumbai, along with the neighbouring city of Pune and the townships of Pimpri-Chinchwad and Malegaon. Check Updated List of Red, Orange and Green Zones in India Based on COVID-19 Hotspots.

The guidelines issued by the Chief Minister's Office clarify that all liquor shops, whether in clusters or standalone, will remain closed in the four cities as mentioned above. All private and government offices would also remain shut, along with the commercial outlets - whether located in residential premises or market clusters.

Mumbai, Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and Malegaon fall under the "red zone", as categorised by the Union Health Ministry. The zone refers to districts which are recording high number of COVID-19 cases and entail containment zones.

In orange and green zones, which recorded lesser and minimum COVID-19 cases, respectively, several relaxations have been announced. The private and government offices, liquor shops, commercial establishments and cab aggregator services would resume in these districts following May 4.

In cities where private offices will resume function, a rider has been imposed which bars the in-office attendance of more than 33 percent of the workforce. The social-distancing measures, as announced earlier by the Health Ministry, would have to be adhered to for movement in orange and green zones as well. All employees, whether working in government or private offices, will have to install the Aarogya Setu app and move out only it shows their status as "safe".