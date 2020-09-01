New Delhi, September 1: Around two lakh Ola and Uber cab drivers in the Delhi-NCR region are on strike from Tuesday, demanding a hike in fare because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Apart from this, the drivers of cab aggregators are seeking an extension of the moratorium on loan repayment.

President of Sarvodaya Drivers Association of Delhi -- a union of Ola-Uber drivers -- Kamaljeet Singh Gill alleged that their appeals have not led to any action by the government. He said, as quoted by Hindustan Times, "Due to the acute financial crisis caused by lockdown, drivers are unable to pay their EMIs. The moratorium of loan repayment ended today and the banks are already putting pressure on us. Drivers are scared that banks will tow away their vehicles for not paying EMIs." Ola, Uber Drivers Threaten to Go on Strike in Delhi-NCR from September 1, Demand Fare Hike and Extension of Moratorium.

Adding more, Gill added, "Most of the drivers are finding it difficult to feed their families at this time and have no means to fulfil their financial obligations. Unless the government helps us, there is no way we can work without fear of losing our vehicles."

Meanwhile, the drivers are demanding the withdrawal of e-challans issued against their vehicles for speeding. While travelling between Delhi and NCR destinations like Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and Gurgaon, the drivers are seeking higher commission from the cab aggregators. However, Ola and Uber have so far not reacted.

