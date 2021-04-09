Srinagar, April 9: Former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has tested positive for Covid-19. Taking to Twitter on Friday, Omar said he is asymptomatic and self-isolating.

"For a year I did my best to dodge this damn virus but it's finally caught up with me. I tested positive for Covid-19 this afternoon," Omar tweeted. "I'm completely asymptotic. Based on medical advice I'm self-isolating at home and monitoring my parameters like oxygen saturation levels etc." Maharashtra Heading Towards Lockdown, Says Health Minister Rajesh Tope Amid COVID-19 Spike.

For a year I did my best to dodge this damn virus but it’s finally caught up with me. I tested positive for #COVIDー19 this afternoon. I’m completely asymptotic. Based on medical advice I’m self-isolating at home & monitoring my parameters like oxygen saturation levels etc. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) April 9, 2021

On Wednesday Omar took the first Covid jab. Last month Omar's father and former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah had tested positive for Covid-19 days after he had taken a Covid jab at SKIMS in Srinagar.

