Chandigarh, December 24: In an incident of online Fraud, a woman was duped for Rs 3.6 lakh by cyber fraudsters in Chandigarh. The fraudsters cheated the woman on the pretext of providing hefty returns on investment. The victim has been identified as Meenakshi. She is a resident of the New Indira Colony of Chandigarh’s Manimajra. Online Fraud In Bhopal: 20-Year-Old Youth Duped Of Rs 97,129 By Cyber Fraudster Impersonating Executive Of Online Payment Wallet Company.

The incident took place between July 25 and July 31 this year. According to a report published in Hindustan Times, Meenakshi received text messages on her mobile phone from the fraudster and promised lucrative returns on investment. Meenakshi then received a call from an unknown person. He lured the woman into investing money in an online company named “fun-earn.com”.

As per the report, the victim made payments worth Rs 3.6 lakh through UPI. The fraudster stopped picking up the victim’s call after receiving payments. The woman was also unable to contact the company. Upon realising that she was being duped, Meenakshi approached the police and lodged a complaint at the IT Park police station. Online Fraud In Pune: 65-Year-Old Man Duped Of Rs 3.16 Lakh By Cyber Fraudsters On Pretext of High Returns on Investments.

On the basis of the complaint, a case has been registered against the accused under Sections 419 420 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). A detailed investigation has been initiated into the matter. An operation has been launched to identify the accused.

