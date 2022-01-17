Pune, January 17: A 37-year-old woman who is a management executive with a private company, was duped of Rs 62 lakh by a man posing as a ‘civil engineer from UK’ on a matrimonial website.

The man made the woman to believe that he was coming back to India to settle down and get married to her and made the woman make over 15 money transfers to various bank account, according to a report in The Indian Express.

An FIR has been registered at Wakad police station by the woman who works as a management executive with a private company.

According to her complaint, she had started communicating with the profile of a UK-based civil engineer on a matrimonial website in the second week of December last year.

According to her complaint, she had started communicating with the profile of a UK-based civil engineer on a matrimonial website in the second week of December last year.

Over the next few days, the complainant communicated with the man via phone calls and video chats. He told her that he was planning to come back to India to settle down and asked her to marry him. He said that he was sending his luggage separately and would himself travel on a later date. Over the next few days, large sums of money was taken from her on various false pretexts such as customs clearance for the luggage, various processing fees, various taxes and fines. She was made to do as many as 15 transfers to various bank accounts totalling worth Rs 61.99 lakh. After realising that she had been cheated, she approached the Pimpri Chinchwad police.

After preliminary verification, an FIR under relevant sections of Information Technology Act and sections of IPC for impersonation and cheating was registered at Wakad police station on Saturday.

Inspector Santosh Patil, who is investigating the case, said that a probe has been launched into various phone numbers and bank accounts used by the suspects.

Inspector Santosh Patil, who is investigating the case, said that a probe has been launched into various phone numbers and bank accounts used by the suspects.

