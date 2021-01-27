Dehradun, January 27: Amid the struggles of COVID-19 outbreak, Dehradun has achieved 100 per cent literacy rate. The capital city of Uttarakhand has become the first district in the state led by Trivendra Singh Rawat, to have full literacy among the citizens. Over last five months over 30,000 illiterate people were provided adequate education and made literate. Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat Launches Children-Friendly Police Station in Dalanwala.

CM Rawat shared this achievement on Twitter. He wrote, "Amid COVID, 30,207 illiterates were made literate in Dehradun, making the district 100 per cent literate. Dehradun will be declared a complete literate district after third party audit on the basis of verification of public representatives of local bodies. He congratulated everyone for this achievement.

Read the Tweet Here:

कोविड के दौरान देहरादून ज़िले में ३०,२०७ निरक्षरों को साक्षर बनाने के साथ ही जनपद ने 100% साक्षरता हासिल कर ली है।स्थानीय निकायों के जनप्रतिनिधियों के सत्यापन के आधार पर 3rd पार्टी ऑडिट के पश्चात देहरादून को सम्पूर्ण साक्षर ज़िला घोषित कर दिया जाएगा।इस उपलब्धि के लिए सभी को बधाई। pic.twitter.com/gLjNz5Vk2m — Trivendra Singh Rawat (@tsrawatbjp) January 25, 2021

During an event organised by Dehradun administration to facilitate the people who contributed towards 'Padho Doon Badho Doon' programme, DM Ashish Kumar Srivastava informed about the district achieving full literacy levels. However, a third party audit is due before declaring the district 100 per cent literate. Kumbh Mela 2021: Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat Inspects Arrangements For The Holy Event, Visits Construction Site of Lal Tappad Flyover (Watch Video).

Nitika Khandelwal, the Chief Development Officer, who spearheaded the campaign told reporters that a total of 35,261 people were registered as illiterate through a survey conducted by Anganwadi workers, out of which 30,207 locals have been educated. She added that the citizens between the age group of 6 to 85 were registered under the programme.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 27, 2021 09:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).