Patna, January 6: A strange case came to the fore on outskirts of the Bihar capital, where a "dead man" was brought to the bank branch by villagers seeking withdrawal of money. The corpse of deceased, identified as Mahesh Yadav, was brought to the Canara Bank branch in Sigrivan village in Shahjahanpur police station area of ​​Patna City subdivision.

The 55-year-old recently died, and left behind no nominee. Since his e-KYC was also not completed, the bank authorities were left with no option but to decline the villagers demand for withdrawal of money from his account. His savings account balance was around Rs 1 lakh, according to reports. Uttar Pradesh: Education Department Orders Probe After Salary Credited to Dead Teacher's Account For 18 Months.

After the villagers brought his corpse, and refused to leave the bank branch, the manager was compelled to handover Rs 10,000 on his personal expense for cremation purpose, reports said. He reportedly went along the villagers to the crematorium.

The issue was settled after the bank manager, on his personal expense, paid Rs 10,000 for cremation and other related purposes. Officials could not confirm what options they have for the money left behind by Yadav in his bank account. Since he had no nominee, the nearest kin who would claim the amount would have to go through the legal complications.

