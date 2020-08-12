Pilibhit, August 12: Uttar Pradesh education department has ordered an investigation after salary was credited into a teacher's account for 18 months after his death. Arvind Kumar, who was a teacher at Pilibhit's Bilsanda Primary School, died on May 22, 2016. However, when his wife applied for a job on compassionate grounds, the officials found that salary was credited till November 2017, the Times of India reported.

According to the report, the block education officer has been ordered to file a detailed report into the matter. Devendra Swaroop, the Basic Shiksha Adhikari of Pilibhit, said that the irregularities were noticed by the accounts department when they reviewed Kumar's account. Uttar Pradesh Teacher Earns Rs 1 Crore in Salaries by Working at 25 Schools Simultaneously in 13 Months, Probe Launched.

This is not the first incident. Earlier this year, a full-time teacher in Uttar Pradesh worked simultaneously in 25 schools earning a total of more than Rs 1 crore as salaries from these schools over thirteen months till February 2020. The anomaly was reported after a database of teachers was being created.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 12, 2020 05:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).