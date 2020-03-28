Patna Woman Tests Positive for COVID-19 in Bihar, Total Count 10

Coronavirus | Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Patna, Mar 28: A woman tested positive for COVID-19 in Patna on Saturday, taking the total number of such cases in the state to 10, an official said here.

Pradip Das, the director of Rajendra Memorial Research Institute - an ICMR centre here which had been conducting the bulk of tests, told PTI that the woman is undergoing treatment at NMCH hospital here. Telangana Reports 1st COVID-19 Death, India's Coronavirus Fatality Count Jumps to 22.

"She was among those who had come into contact with the first victim in the state from Munger at a private hospital here," Das said. Last Sunday, the state reported its first two COVID-19 cases. One of them, a 38-year-old man from Munger, had died at AIIMS, Patna the previous night.