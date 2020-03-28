Telangana Reports 1st COVID-19 Death, India's Coronavirus Fatality Count Jumps to 22

Doctors at a medical facility | File Image | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Hyderabad, March 28: The first death due to novel coronavirus was reported in the state of Telangana on Saturday. With the fresh fatality, India death toll due to the COVID-19 infection climbed to 22. Apart from the death of one patient, the state health department of Telangana also confirmed that six others were tested positive for the disease. Stay tuned here for the live news and updates on coronavirus outbreak in India and other parts of the world.

The overall count of infections in India surged by nearly 118 in the last 24 hours, with the data accumulated so far showing 1,008 COVID-19 cases in the country. Out of them, nearly 906 are said to be active patients, whereas, 80 have recovered and 22 have succumbed to death.

Update by ANI

Telangana: First death due to #COVID19 recorded in the state today. 6 persons have tested positive today; taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 65. pic.twitter.com/IenzvnsyjR — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2020

India went into a state of curfew from Tuesday midnight to prevent the further transmission of virus. The lockdown, imposed across all the states and union territories of the nation, is aimed at minimising the human-to-human interaction. Through the restrictions, the Centre wants to ensure that coronavirus does not enter into the third stage -- when the disease turns into a "community outbreak".

Maharashtra, with a total of 175 cases, is said to be the worst-affected in India followed by Kerala where 165 cases have been confirmed. Both the states collectively account for seven deaths so far.

Globally, the coronavirus pandemic has infected more than 550,000 persons and killed over 25,000 patients. Italy, the worst affected has reported over 8,000 deaths, followed by over 5,000 deaths in Spain, above 3,300 in China and more than 2,500 in Iran. The United States, where more than 100,000 are infected, has confirmed around 600 fatalities.