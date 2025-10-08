Mumbai, October 8: Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh’s close friend Subhash Singh has come out in defence of the actor amid the ongoing controversy involving Jyoti Singh, claiming that a “political conspiracy” is being orchestrated against him to tarnish his image. Subhash, who claims he has had a decades-long family relationship with Pawan, said he was deeply hurt by the developments and expressed his unwavering support for the star.

“In his political life, in his public life, and in his family life, keep growing in the same way. A friend will want this. So, being a friend, I always prayed to God for him. When all this happened, I was hurt. And the worst thing was that if there is a case in which divorce is going on, a divorce matter is going on, a case is going on in the court.” He said that it is a matter of maintenance, which was filed by Jyoti Singh in Baliya court. ‘Zeher Kha Kar Marungi Mai’: Pawan Singh’s Second Wife Jyoti Singh Breaks Down As Police Stop Her From Entering His Lucknow Residence (Watch Video).

Speaking about the controversy, Subhash stated: “So, the case which is under the law, in that case, to come on social media, to come on Instagram, to come on Facebook, to come on Twitter, through YouTubers, to tell people about the family environment, whatever situation is going on.” “There is one thing, that if we cannot win you in the competition, then we want to make you stand somewhere and back you up. This system that is going on, those who could not cross Pawan Singh in the Bhojpuri industry, could not cross him through singing, those people took it as a weapon, and using it as a weapon, I have to say with a lot of regret, that by putting a gun on Jyoti Singh's shoulder, he is indirectly firing at Pawan Singh.”

He claimed that political motives could be behind the renewed attention on the matter. “Like everyone is saying, that this is not their ticket, that is not theirs, let me ask you one thing, such an old matter, I have heard Jyoti Singh's side, I have heard her side, I am speaking as a non-partisan, it is not that I have become blind in friendship.”

“Jyoti Singh is saying that after the Lok Sabha elections, I was with Pawan Singh for 20 days, after that she made some allegations, because of which I left from here. I want to ask Jyoti Singh, and all the people who are raising this issue, that in June, as far as I remember, there was an election in Karakat on 1st June, 2024. “As per you, from July 2024, this is going on since October 2025, after 14 or 15 months, you remember Pawan Singh, and you remember Pawan Singh only when, the day the Election Commission, the Election Commission of Bihar, holds a press conference in Patna, Delhi, and the next day, the Acharya Sanghita has to be held, because everyone knows about this process.” Pawan Singh Issues Clarification on Wife Jyoti’s Allegations, Explains Why Police Were Present at the Incident.

Subhash added: “Only then you remember Pawan Singh, and you remember Pawan Singh's house. From July 2024, you are asking me again and again, why did she put vermilion on me? I want to ask you, that Jyoti Singh, she put vermilion on you, you are saying during the Lok Sabha elections.” “But from July 2024, till October 5, 2025, didn't you know Pawan Singh's address? Didn't you know that Pawan Singh, lives in Celebrity Garden, Lucknow? Suddenly, on 3rd October, through Instagram, you say that you are going to meet Pawan Singh, and on 5th October, you reach here.”

Subhash further recalled how Pawan’s political ambitions were allegedly sabotaged earlier as well. So, when we connect all the subjects, all the links, then somewhere or the other, we get the smell of political conspiracy. And why didn't they come? There were so many such people. When Pawan Singh's ticket was finalized from Asansol, in Lok Sabha Elections 2024, then you journalists, will have to understand, who were those people? There are so many stars.”

“I don't want to name everyone. There are so many such stars, who have sung all kinds of songs. Today, whether it is Bollywood, or Tollywood, or Bollywood, or the Bhojpuri industry, somewhere or the other, they are fighting their elections politically, doing everything. There, no one's song is an issue.” “And here, Pawan Singh's song was made an issue, because he was going to fight the elections from Bengal. And the issue was made such that they had to return the ticket.

“So, when you connect all these links, then I feel that every citizen of the country, who is a little intelligent, will definitely understand that this is a political conspiracy. Defending Pawan’s character, Subhash labelled him as a self-made artist who has gained great hardship since childhood. “He is a human being, he is not God. So, as a human being, everyone has pain. So, somewhere, from the age of 6. Pawan Singh was 6 years old, he started singing. He started playing. And today, he has reached here, because of so much hard work,” he said.

“In a day or two, if we try to make that image, that image of rape, which was made after 3 decades of hard work, if we end it in a jiffy, then there is pain. If I had been in his place, then there would have been pain. So, naturally, he is in the same situation. But, it is okay.” Ending on a note of loyalty, Subhash said: There is a rule of friendship. Whether you are in happiness or not, in sorrow, there is always a friend.” Jyoti Singh, who is the second wife of Pawan Singh, had broken down outside his Lucknow residence and claimed that the Bhojpuri superstar had filed an FIR against her. In the past, Jyoti Singh has accused her husband of harassment, adultery, neglect and being incommunicado.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 08, 2025 04:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).