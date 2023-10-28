'Pay Rs 20 Crore or We Will Shoot You': Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani Receives Death Threat via Email

Mumbai, October 28: Reliance Industries Ltd Chairman Mukesh Ambani has received an extortion-cum-death threat via email, officials said here on Saturday. The email demanding Rs 20-crore threatens to shoot Ambani, 66, if he fails to cough out the amount. Mukesh Ambani Death Threat: Reliance Industries Chairman Gets Email Threatening To Shoot Him If He Fails To Pay Rs 20 Crore, Mumbai Police Begin Probe

A company source, while confirming the development, declined to comment saying that the police are probing the matter. A complaint has been registered by the Gamdevi Police Station and investigations are launched into the antecedents of the email threat-given. Hurun India Rich List 2023: Billionaire Mukesh Ambani Reclaims Top Spot, Surpasses Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani; Check Details Here

Earlier in the past few years, Ambani and his family have been threatened on multiple occasions and there were threats to blow up his iconic Antilla residence in south Mumbai.

