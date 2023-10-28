Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani received a death threat in an email on October 27, warning to shoot him if he failed to pay Rs 20 crore, news agency ANI quoted police as saying. A case has been registered under sections 387 and 506 (2) IPC in Gamdevi Police Station of Mumbai and a probe has been launched. Mukesh Ambani Offers Prayers At Dwarkadhish Temple With Son Anant Ambani in Gujarat's Dwarka (Watch Video).

Mukesh Ambani Death Threat

