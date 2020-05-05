PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti's Detention Extended by 3 Months Under Public Safety Act

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti. (Photo Credits: PTI)

Srinagar, May 5: The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday extended the detention of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti by three more months under Public Safety Act (PSA). Mehbooba Mufti has been under detention for nine months since the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. The former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister’s detention was about to expire on May 5. Omar Abdullah to be Freed From Detention After 8 Months, Orders J&K Government.

Booked under the stringent PSA, Mehbooba Mufti was initially kept at the Hari Niwas guesthouse in Srinagar and later shifted to a Tourism Department hut in the Chashma Shahi area. From there, she was shifted to a government quarter in the transport yard lane in Srinagar. She was shifted to her Gupkar Road official residence on April 7. Farooq Abdullah to be Released From House Arrest, Former Jammu And Kashmir CM's Detention Revoked.

reacting to the extension of Muftis lockdown, another former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah called it "unbelievably cruel and retrograde decision". Abdullah, in a tweet, said "Unbelievably cruel & retrograde decision to extend @MehboobaMufti ’s detention. Nothing she has done or said in any way justifies the way the Indian state has treated her & the others detained."

Omar Abdullah's Tweet:

Unbelievably cruel & retrograde decision to extend @MehboobaMufti’s detention. Nothing she has done or said in any way justifies the way the Indian state has treated her & the others detained. https://t.co/tyxXC9NFuL — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) May 5, 2020

Along with Mehbooba, Former Jammu and Kashmir CMs Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah, and other prominent leaders were put under detention after the abrogation of Article 370. Farooq and Omar were released in March this year. Other mainstream leaders of the union territory, including Shah Faisal, Naeem Akhtar and Ali Mohammad Saga are still under detention.