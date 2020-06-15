Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    153106

  • Total Deaths

    9520

  • Total Recovered

    169798

  • Total Confirmed

    332424
#StayHomeStaySafe

PepsiCo Foundation Announces Water Initiatives for Maharashtra and West Bengal

News IANS| Jun 15, 2020 03:18 PM IST
A+
A-
PepsiCo Foundation Announces Water Initiatives for Maharashtra and West Bengal
PepsiCo (Photo Credits: ANI)

Mumbai, June 15: The PepsiCo Foundation on Monday announced expansion of its water initiatives to cover 200,000 people in Maharashtra and West Bengal who will get piped water supply to their homes.

The Foundation will invest around USD 3 million with WaterAid in tune with the government of India's 'Jal Jeevan Mission' that aims to provide tap water connections to all rural households by 2024.

PepsiCo India President Ahmed ElSheikh said that since 2005, the Foundation has invested over USD 46 million with partners like Safe Water Network, Water.org, WaterAid, many other NGOs and multilateral agencies worldwide.

The Foundation was established in 1962 to invest in essential elements of a sustainable food system with a mission to support communities worldwide.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2020 03:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Ahmed ElSheikh Jal Jeevan Mission Maharashtra PepsiCo PepsiCo Foundation PepsiCo India President Safe Water Network West Bengal
You might also like
Lottery Results Today on Lottery Sambad: Check West Bengal, Sikkim, Kerala and Nagaland Lucky Draw Results of June 15, 2020 Online at lotterysambadresult.in
Information

Lottery Results Today on Lottery Sambad: Check West Bengal, Sikkim, Kerala and Nagaland Lucky Draw Results of June 15, 2020 Online at lotterysambadresult.in
Madhav Patankar Dies at 78: Supriya Sule, Anil Deshmukh and Other Political Leaders Express Grief Over Demise of Uddhav Thackeray's father-in-Law
Politics

Madhav Patankar Dies at 78: Supriya Sule, Anil Deshmukh and Other Political Leaders Express Grief Over Demise of Uddhav Thackeray's father-in-Law
Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide: Maharashtra Cyber Cell Demands Netizens To Delete Shared Images of Actor's Dead Body From Social Media or Be Ready to Face Legal Action (View Tweets)
Viral

Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide: Maharashtra Cyber Cell Demands Netizens To Delete Shared Images of Actor's Dead Body From Social Media or Be Ready to Face Legal Action (View Tweets)
Lottery Results Today on Lottery Sambad: Check West Bengal, Sikkim, Nagaland and Kerala Lucky Draw Results of June 14, 2020 Online at lotterysambadresult.in
Information

Lottery Results Today on Lottery Sambad: Check West Bengal, Sikkim, Nagaland and Kerala Lucky Draw Results of June 14, 2020 Online at lotterysambadresult.in
Coronavirus Cases in India Increase to 3,20,922 With Sharpest Single-Day Spike of 11,929; COVID-19 Death Toll Reaches 9,195
News

Coronavirus Cases in India Increase to 3,20,922 With Sharpest Single-Day Spike of 11,929; COVID-19 Death Toll Reaches 9,195
Devendra Fadnavis Meets Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to Discuss Cyclone Nisarga Relief Measures
News

Devendra Fadnavis Meets Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to Discuss Cyclone Nisarga Relief Measures
Monsoon 2020 Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Expected in Vidarbha Region of Maharashtra During Next 24 Hours, Predicts IMD
News

Monsoon 2020 Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Expected in Vidarbha Region of Maharashtra During Next 24 Hours, Predicts IMD
Coronavirus Tally in India Crosses 3 Lakh-Mark After Country Reports Highest Single-Day Spike of 11,458 Cases, COVID-19 Death Toll Mounts to 8,884
News

Coronavirus Tally in India Crosses 3 Lakh-Mark After Country Reports Highest Single-Day Spike of 11,458 Cases, COVID-19 Death Toll Mounts to 8,884
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 76.26 74.62
Kolkata 78.10 70.33
Mumbai 83.17 73.21
Chennai 79.96 72.69
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1550 0.21
GBP 95.2000 -0.63
JPY 70.9625 0.30
EUR 85.6300 -0.19
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement