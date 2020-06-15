PepsiCo Foundation Announces Water Initiatives for Maharashtra and West Bengal

Mumbai, June 15: The PepsiCo Foundation on Monday announced expansion of its water initiatives to cover 200,000 people in Maharashtra and West Bengal who will get piped water supply to their homes.

The Foundation will invest around USD 3 million with WaterAid in tune with the government of India's 'Jal Jeevan Mission' that aims to provide tap water connections to all rural households by 2024.

PepsiCo India President Ahmed ElSheikh said that since 2005, the Foundation has invested over USD 46 million with partners like Safe Water Network, Water.org, WaterAid, many other NGOs and multilateral agencies worldwide.

The Foundation was established in 1962 to invest in essential elements of a sustainable food system with a mission to support communities worldwide.

