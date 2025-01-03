Kochi, January 3: A CBI court here on Friday sentenced 10 persons to life imprisonment, while four others, including a former CPI(M) MLA, received five years in prison for the murder of two Youth Congress workers at Periya in Kasaragod district five years ago.

The court which convicted 14 accused on Saturday gave 10 of them life imprisonment under two counts of murder and criminal conspiracy. They will serve the sentences concurrently. These 10 accused were charged with murder and criminal conspiracy under Sections 302, 120(b) read with 149 of the IPC. "They have been sentenced to life imprisonment on both charges, to run concurrently," the prosecutor said after the court pronounced the verdict.

The accused who were given life imprisonment include former CPI(M) Periya local committee member A Peethambaran, Suresh, Saji George, Anilkumar, Jijin, Sreerag, Aswin, Sudheesh, Renjith and Surendran. Meanwhile, former MLA and CPI(M) district leader K V Kunhiraman, Kanhangad block panchayat president K Manikandan, Velutholi Raghavan, and A V Bhaskaran, were sentenced to five years' imprisonment by the court. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh on each of the convicts.

On December 28, of the 24 accused, the court found the first eight guilty of murder and conspiracy charges, another six guilty of conspiracy, destruction of evidence, and providing assistance in the operation of the crime, while the remaining 10 accused were acquitted in the case. The case pertains to the murder of Youth Congress workers Kripesh, 19, and Sarath Lal P K, 24, allegedly by CPI(M) workers on February 17, 2019. According to the prosecution, the twin murders were carried out following politically motivated attacks and counterattacks between CPI(M) and Congress workers in the area.