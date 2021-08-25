Puducherry, August 25: The Puducherry government on Wednesday said the territorial administration has cut value-added tax (VAT) on petrol by three per cent. Tamil Nadu Budget 2021: Petrol Prices in State Reduced By Rs 3 Per Litre.

The decision on the reduction was taken by the Chief Minister N Rangasamy at a meeting of the territorial cabinet earlier today and was approved by Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, said an official press release here. Petrol and Diesel Prices in India Marginally Reduced on August 24, 2021.

With the cut, the price of petrol would be reduced by Rs 2.43 per litre in Puducherry and Karaikal regions.

