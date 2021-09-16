Lucknow, September 16: Harcharan Singh, a teenage student whose body was found lying in a field on September 9 in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit, was allegedly murdered by his girlfriend's family members who were against their relationship. Singh's post mortem report revealed that the boy was given electric shocks that caused his death. The police have reportedly filed a case against four people in this regard, arrested Singh's girlfriend and her mother. Honour Killing in Uttar Pradesh: Man Shoots Dead Daughter, Her Friend After Spotting Them Together.

Singh reportedly told his family that he and friends were going to Gurudwara on September 8 instead he went to meet his girlfriend at her home. When the boy didn't return till late, his family started to look for him. His dead body was discovered the next day in a sugarcane farm. The deceased's family had filed a complaint with the police alleging that his girlfriend's family was behind the boy's murder. Uttar Pradesh: Probe Ordered Into Role of Cops in Honour Killing of 20-Year-Old Woman Outside Police Station in Badaun.

According to a report by Punjab Kesari, on the police's failure to take any action in this regard, the deceased's brother in law wrote to SP Dinesh Kumar P informing about the incident. Police has registered a case against Gurpreet Singh, Butta Singh his wife and daughter, who happened to be the deceased's girlfriend. When the brutal murder of the student surfaced, villagers took to streets demanding immediate arrests of the accused.

