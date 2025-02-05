Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a holy dip at Triveni Sangam during the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj on February 5, immersing himself in the sacred waters as part of the revered tradition. PM Modi, dressed in traditional attire, performed rituals and offered prayers before stepping into the river. The PM had visited earlier as well to review the preparations for the grand event. Security arrangements were tightened for the occasion, ensuring a smooth and peaceful event. PM Modi Shahi Snan at Mahakumbh 2025: Why PM Narendra Modi Chose February 5 for Holy Dip at Triveni Sangam in Maha Kumbh Mela.

PM Narendra Modi Takes Holy Dip at Triveni Sanga

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes a holy dip at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh (Source: ANI/DD)#KumbhOfTogetherness pic.twitter.com/a0WAqkSrDb — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)