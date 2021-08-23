The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has congratulated wrestlers on winning medals at the Junior World Wrestling Championships 2021.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said; World Athletics U20 Championships 2021: PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Athletes on Winning Medals at WA U20 Nairobi.

PM Narendra Modi's Tweet

More power to the talented wrestlers! At the Junior World Wrestling Championships 2021, our Men’s and Women’s contingent comes back with a total of 11 medals including 4 Silvers. Kudos to the team for the success and best wishes for their future endeavours. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 23, 2021

