PM Narendra Modi Meets Cabinet Ministers to Decide on Way Ahead After Lockdown, Easying Up Aviation, Railways Main Agenda

PM Narendra Modi and Cabinet meeting amid coronavirus lockdown. (Photo Credit: www.narendramodi.in)

New Delhi, May 1: With just two days left for the second phase of coronavirus to end, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is meeting with top ministers, including Home Minister Amit Shah, to discuss the road ahead after May 3. Among the major concerns ahead of the government is to open the aviation and railways, while easying up the vehicular movement in India.

Despite the Union Home Ministry's directives for considerable relaxations for many districts from Monday, the self imposed lockdown by states might create an issue. With government segregating the country into three zones -- red, yellow and green -- the movement in containment zomes will be highly difficult. First Train Ran Amid Lockdown Today From Telangana's Lingampalli to Jharkhand's Hatia to Bring Back Migrants; Watch Video.

During the meeting, apart from PM Modi, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba were also present. Since the speculations making the rounds that lockdown period might be extended, the Premier is looking at the possibilities to open the business gradually.

Earlier on Wednesday, the central government allowed lakhs of migrant workers and students -- stranded at various places for over a month -- to return home. Special arrangement were made by several state governments to bring back stranded students from Kota in Rajasthan annd othe places.

In the meantime, prominent economist Raghuram Rajan has suggested that Indian government must announce a Rs 65,000 crore package to support the poor, and open up the economy quickly, but in a measured way. He had advised the government to take steps as fast as possible, so that people will have jobs.