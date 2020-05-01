First Train Ran Amid Lockdown Today From Telangana's Lingampalli to Jharkhand's Hatia to Bring Back Migrants; Watch Video

Migrants in Telangana sent in special train to Jharkhand | (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, May 1: The first train to ply migrants amid the coronavirus lockdown was ran today in a low-key manner by the Indian Railways. The train left from Lingampalli, close to Hyderabad, in Telangana. The destination of the special train is Hatia in Jharkhand. It could not be confirmed whether the train halted at any other station during the journey. States Begin Process to Ferry Out Stranded Workers, Here Are Guidelines And Rules Framed.

"Special train was run today from Lingampalli (Hyderabad) to Hatia (Jharkhand)on request of Telangana government and as per directions of Railway Ministry. Any other train to be planned as per directions of Ministry of Railways and on request from originating and destination states," a Railway official was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, in a video-statement, said his government was constantly in touch with the states where labourers and other migrants are stranded. "Now, the central government has given us the permission to bring you'll (migrants) back. We appeal you to maintain calm. Those stranded will be brought back," he said.

The trains were suspended from March 22, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi imposed the one-day "janata curfew". The services remained clamped as Modi announced a nationwide lockdown from March 24 onwards. Even as the shutdown continues till May 3, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) - in an order issued on Thursday - allowed states to facilitate the return of stranded migrants.

Telangana witnessed protests earlier this week, as workers of L&T and Shapoorji Construction site near Hyderabad protested against not being paid and lack of food availability. The migrant labourers also expressed their angst against the government for not arranging their commutation back to the native states.