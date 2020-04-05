PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute to Freedom Fighter and Politician Jagjivan Ram on His Birth Anniversary Today

PM Narendra Modi (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, April 5: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to freedom fighter and politician Jagjivan Ram on his birth anniversary.

Modi, in a tweet in Hindi, recalled the former Cabinet Minister for his struggle for the rights of the poor and the underprivileged.

"Humble tributes to freedom fighter Babu Jagjivan Ram, who struggled for the rights of the poor and the underprivileged, on his birth anniversary," Modi said.

गरीबों, वंचितों और पीड़ितों के अधिकारों के लिए संघर्ष करने वाले स्वतंत्रता सेनानी बाबू जगजीवन राम की जयंती पर उन्हें विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 5, 2020

Jagjivan Ram, famous as Babuji, was an Indian independence activist and politician from Bihar. He was born on this day in 1908. His daughter, Meira Kumar, a five-time Member of Parliament, became the first woman Speaker of the Lok Sabha in 2009.