New Delhi, February 18: Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani is in India for a two-day state visit, marking his second visit to the country since March 2015 at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Emir, accompanied by a high-level delegation that includes ministers, senior officials, and a business delegation, will be accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan, New Delhi, at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday for a ceremonial reception.

The Emir will then proceed to a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House at 12:00 p.m. This meeting will focus on strengthening the long-standing relationship between the two nations, with various issues of mutual interest expected to be discussed. At 1:00 p.m., an exchange of Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) will take place at the same venue, marking a key milestone in the collaboration between India and Qatar. PM Narendra Modi Personally Receives Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani at Delhi's Palam Airport in a Special Gesture, Video Surfaces.

In the evening, at 7:00 p.m., Sheikh Tamim will meet with President Draupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The day will conclude with the Emir's departure from India at 9:05 p.m. In a special gesture, Prime Minister Modi personally welcomed Sheikh Tamim at the Air Force Station in Palam on Monday evening. The warm embrace shared between the two leaders reflected the deep bond and special relationship between India and Qatar. EAM S Jaishankar Calls on Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, Says 'His Talks With PM Narendra Modi Will ‘Deepen Our Friendship’.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) posted on X, "A special gesture for a special friend! PM Modi welcomed HH Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, Amir of Qatar, at the airport, as he arrived in New Delhi on his second state visit to India. The visit will further strengthen the bonds of India-Qatar partnership."

