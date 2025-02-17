Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally received Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport on Monday, marking a special diplomatic gesture. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar was also present. The Qatar Amir is on a two-day state visit from February 17 to 18. During his visit, Sheikh Tamim will hold meetings with PM Modi, President Droupadi Murmu, and EAM Jaishankar to strengthen bilateral ties between India and Qatar. The visit underscores the deepening strategic partnership between the two nations, focusing on trade, investment, and energy cooperation. A video of PM Modi’s warm welcome has surfaced, highlighting the importance of the visit in India-Qatar relations. Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani’s India Visit: Qatar’s Amir To Visit India on February 17–18, Will Hold Talks With President Droupadi Murmuand PM Narendra Modi.

PM Modi Welcomes Qatar Amir Sheikh Tamim at Delhi Airport

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives Amir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad AL Thani, at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi. Amir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad AL Thani will be on a State Visit to India on 17-18 February.… pic.twitter.com/jYMwP8IZVD — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2025

