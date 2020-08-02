New Delhi/Tel Aviv, August 2: On the occasion of International Friendship Day, Israel wished its "friend" India and shared a video demonstrating bonding between leaders of the two countries. Israel in India, an official Twitter account dedicated to promoting good relations, economic growth and friendship between the two countries, shared a line from a popular Hindi song on friendship - Tere Jaisa Yaar Kahan, Kahan Aisa Yaarana. India, Israel Collaborate For 'Unprecedented' Anti-COVID-19 Cooperation Operation, Details Here.

"May our #Friendship & #GrowingPartnership strengthen even more in future!" read a tweet from Israel in India account. A video showing pictures of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Ron Malka, Israel's Ambassador to India, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also shared in the same tweet. "Share a picture telling us what makes Isreal-India friendship so special," the tweet urged citizens of both the countries.

Israel Wishes 'Friend' India on Friendship Day 2020:

🎶🎵 तेरे जैसा यार कहाँ, कहाँ ऐसा याराना 🇮🇱❤️🇮🇳#HappyFriendshipDay2020 India! May our #Friendship & #GrowingPartnership strengthen even more in future! Share a picture telling us what makes 🇮🇱🇮🇳 friendship so special! #FriendsForever pic.twitter.com/Fd9YzjZuzQ — Israel in India (@IsraelinIndia) August 2, 2020

Both Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi call each other friend. Last year, Israel greeted India on the International Friendship Day with Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra starter Sholay's movie's "Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge" song. PM Modi had responded to Israel’s tweet in Hebrew.

"Thank you and wishing a Happy Friendship Day to Israel's wonderful citizens and my good friend (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu." "India and Israel are time tested friends. Our bond is strong and eternal! May the friendship between our nations grow and prosper even more in the times to come!" the Indian Prime Minister had said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 02, 2020 03:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).