New Delhi, August 8: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra, an interactive experience centre on the Swachh Bharat Mission, today, i.e. on August 8. 2020. The Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra (RSK), which is a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, was first announced by the Prime Minister on April 10, 2017, on the occasion of the centenary celebrations of Gandhiji's Champaran Satyagraha. The live steaming of the event will be aired LIVE on DD News.

The installations at RSK will introduce future generations to the successful journey of world's largest behaviour change campaign, the Swachh Bharat Mission. "A balanced mix of digital and outdoor installations in the RSK will impart information, awareness and education on Swachhata and related aspects", the official website of the Prime Minister said. PM Narendra Modi to Inaugurate Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra on August 8; to Interact with Students.

Watch LIVE Streaming PM Modi's interaction at at Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra:

It added saying that the complex interplay of processes and activities will be presented through assimilative learning, best practices, global benchmarks, success stories and thematic messages in an interactive format. In Hall 1, the visitors will experience a unique 360° audio visual immersive show, which will narrate India's Swachhata Story - a journey into the largest behaviour change campaign in the history of the world.

Here's the tweet by PM Narendra Modi:

At 4:45 PM today, 8th August, will be inaugurating the Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra, an interactive experience centre on the Swachh Bharat Mission. https://t.co/mWWboDMP62 pic.twitter.com/qdyN4Rbd0Q — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 8, 2020

Hall 2 contains a series of interactive LED panels, hologram boxes, interactive games and much more, to tell the story of the work done to achieve Bapu’s vision of a Swachh Bharat. The open-air displays in the lawn adjacent to RSK will showcase three exhibits which are anecdotes from the journey of India from Satyagraha to Swachhagraha, The artistic wall murals around the Kendra also chronicle the core elements of the Mission's success.

Following the address by the Prime Minister, he will also interact with 36 school students from Delhi, representing the 36 states and union territories, at the RSK amphitheatre, adhering to social distancing protocols, an official statement said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 08, 2020 01:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).