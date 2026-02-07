Kuala Lumpur, February 7: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday received a warm welcome from his Malaysian counterpart, Anwar Ibrahim, as he arrived in Kuala Lumpur for a two-day visit aimed at strengthening the bilateral ties and enhancing the 'Comprehensive Strategic Partnership' between the two nations. Excited children holding the tricolour and the Malaysian flag greeted Prime Minister at the airport.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi said that his visit to Malaysia will aim to deepen the defence and security ties between the two nations and will further enhance the economic and innovation partnership. 'Malaysia is Home to a Vibrant Indian Diaspora': PM Narendra Modi Departs for 2-Day Visit, Set for Bilateral Talks With Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim (Watch Video).

This is his third visit to the Southeast Asian nation, and the first after the elevation of the India-Malaysia bilateral relationship to a 'Comprehensive Strategic Partnership' in August 2024.

In his departure statement, Prime Minister Modi said, "The historic ties between India and Malaysia have seen steadfast progress in recent years. I look forward to my discussions with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and further enhancing our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership." ‘Great News for India and US’: PM Narendra Modi Welcomes Interim Trade Agreement Framework, Says It Will Boost Make in India and Jobs.

"We will aim to deepen our defence and security ties, enhance our economic and innovation partnership, and expand our collaboration into new domains," he said. PM Modi also expressed his eagerness to meet the Indian diaspora in Malaysia, calling it a "living bridge" between the two nations. "Numbering nearly three million, they represent one of the largest Indian diasporas in the world. Their immense contribution to Malaysia's progress and their role as a living bridge between our two nations provide a strong foundation to our historic friendship," he added.

PM Modi will hold bilateral discussions with his Malaysian counterpart and will also interact with members of the Indian community, as well as industry and business representatives, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). The 10th India-Malaysia CEO Forum is also scheduled to be held coinciding with the visit of the Prime Minister.

