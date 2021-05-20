Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will interact with doctors, paramedical staff and other frontline health workers of Varanasi on 21 May 2021 at 11 AM via video conferencing.

Prime Minister will review the working of various Covid hospitals in Varanasi including Pandit Rajan Mishra Covid Hospital, which was recently started through the joint efforts of DRDO and Indian Army. He will also review the working of non-Covid hospitals in the district.

Prime Minister will also discuss the ongoing efforts for tackling the second wave of Covid in Varanasi, and preparations for the future.