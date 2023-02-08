New Delhi, February 8: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday wore a blue sleeveless jacket made of material recycled from plastic bottles. The Prime Minister was spotted wearing the jacket in the Parlaiment in the morning. PM Narendra Modi Speech in Parliament Live Streaming: Watch Live Video of Prime Minister's Reply On Motion Of Thanks To President's Address In Lok Sabha Today.

The jacket was presented to the Prime Minister by Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) during India Energy Week in Bengaluru on Monday. The IOCL will recycle 100 million PET bottles annually to make fabric, in a push to decarbonise the economy. PM Narendra Modi to Reply to Motion of Thanks on President's Address in Lok Sabha Today.

PM Narendra Modi Wore A Blue Jacket Made of Recycled Plastic Bottles.

PM Sri @narendramodi Ji walks the talk on climate change with a recycled jacket. He embraced sustainability with style as he donned a blue jacket made from recycled PET bottles. This was presented to him by the @IndianOilcl at the #IndiaEnergyWeek in Bengaluru. pic.twitter.com/fwxGNU3wEj — Shobha Karandlaje (@ShobhaBJP) February 8, 2023

The process of making fabric from discarded bottles involves washing, drying, and crushing of collected PET bottles into small chips. In the Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman provided an outlay of Rs 35,000 crore to achieve energy transition and net zero objectives and listed green growth among seven priorities of the government.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 08, 2023 03:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).