Pratapgarh, November 20: In a tragic incident, fourteen people including six children died after the vehicle they were travelling in collided with a truck on Prayagraj-Lucknow highway under the limits of Manikpur police station on Thursday night.

In a similar incident, eleven people died, and 17 were left injured in a collision between two trucks, at Waghodia Crossing Highway in Vadodara on Wednesday morning. Gujarat Road Accident: 11 Dead, 17 Injured in a Collision Between 2 Trucks at Waghodia Crossing Highway in Vadodara.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his grief over the Pratapgarh road accident. He directed senior officials to reach the spot and provide all possible help to victims.

14 People, Including 6 Children Died:

Pratapgarh: Fourteen persons including six children died after the vehicle they were travelling in collided with a truck on Prayagraj-Lucknow highway under limits of Manikpur police station last night. pic.twitter.com/2WOFMUyO8Z — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 20, 2020

In a tragic incident, at least seven people were killed in a road accident that took place at Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Uttar Pradesh last year. The horrific incident took place when a bus rammed into a truck on the Expressway near Mainpuri.

