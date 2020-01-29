Pregnancy Bill 2020: Union Cabinet Approves Law, Raises Legal Abortion Upper Limit to 24 Weeks

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar | File Image | (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, January 29: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (Amendment) Bill, 2020 to increase the upper limit for legal termination of pregnancy to 24 weeks from the earlier 20 weeks.

"The limit for abortion has been increased from 20 weeks to 24 weeks. There was the demand from section of women, doctors and court has also requested the same," said Union Minister Prakash Javadekar.

The Bill is set to be introduced in the ensuing session of the Parliament."It was discussed with various stakeholders since 2014. A Group of Ministers was also formed chaired by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari," he added.

The Cabinet approved the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (Amendment) Bill, 2020 drafted by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to amend the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, 1971.