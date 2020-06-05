Pregnant Elephant Death in Palakkad: 1 Accused Arrested, Informs Kerala Forest Minister K Raju

Pregnant Elephant Dies After Eating Firecracker-Filled Pineapple (Photo Credits: ANI)

Kerala, June 5: The state forest minister K Raju on Friday informed that one accused has been arrested, in connection with the death of the pregnant elephant in Palakkad. The tragic incident involved where the pregnant elephant died after being fed a pineapple stuffed with firecrackers. People expressed shocked over such an inhuman act. HORRIFYING! Pregnant Elephant's Death After Being Fed Pineapple Filled With Crackers In Kerala Is New Low For Humanity, Furious Netizens Demand Justice For The 'Mother and Baby'.

Following the incident and the outrage it received from across the country, the central government took a serious note of the incident and said that it will be investigated properly. Prakash Javadekar, Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change took to Twitter and said, "We will not leave any stone unturned to investigate properly and nab the culprit(s). This is not an Indian culture to feed firecrackers and kill". Pregnant Elephant, Who Ate Pineapple Stuffed With Firecrackers, Died in Palakkad and Not in Malappuram District.

One Arrested in Connection with the death of Pregnant Elephant:

On June 3, BJP leader and animal rights activist Maneka Gandhi termed the incident as 'murder'. The autopsy report of the dead elephant has revealed that the crackers stuffed in the pineapple which was fed to the elephant burst in her mouth leading to severe injuries. The elephant was not able to eat anything due to the deep wounds, due to which she fell and drowned due to weakness.