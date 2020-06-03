Pregnant Elephant Dies After Eating Firecracker-Filled Pineapple in Kerala's Malappuram, FIR Registered Against Unidentified People

Pregnant Elephant Dies After Eating Firecracker-Filled Kerala's Pineapple (Photo Credits: ANI)

Malappuram, June 3: An FIR (First Information Report) has been lodged against unidentified people under relevant sections of Wild Life Protection Act (WLPA) after a 15-year-old pregnant elephant was fed pineapple filled with firecrackers in Kerala's Malappuram, Mannarkkad forest range officer said. The incident took place on May 27 and the elephant died standing in the river after suffering an injury in its lower jaw. Horrific Animal Abuse! Pregnant Elephant Dies After Being Fed Pineapple Filled With Firecrackers in Kerala's Malappuram District.

The explosion had severely injured her tongue and mouth but the elephant remained calm. The elephant then walked to Velliyar River in Malappuram and stood with her mouth and trunk in the water. Forest officials brought two elephants to bring her out but she died on May 27. Kerala: Pregnant Elephant Allegedly Fed Pineapple Stuffed with Crackers Dies in Malappuram.

ANI Tweet:

FIR lodged against unidentified people under relevant sections of Wild Life Protection Act over the incident wherein a pregnant elephant died in Malappuram after being fed a pineapple stuffed with crackers: Mannarkkad forest range officer #Kerala (File pic) pic.twitter.com/exLBKZGTRd — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2020

Dr David Abraham, who conducted post-mortem said that he was moved by holding foetus of the baby in its hand. "Initially, none of us was aware that the elephant was pregnant. After I had seen its heart and then happened to see the amniotic fluid did I realize that it’s pregnant,” Abraham told The New Indian Express.

The death of the 15-year-old elephant has caused huge outrage, with thousands calling for strict action against the perpetrators. Police officials have launched an investigation to catch the culprits.