President Ram Nath Kovind Defers Purchase of Limousine to be Used for Ceremonial Occasions Among Other Austerity Measures Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, May 14: In view of the coronavirus pandemic in India, President Ram Nath Kovind has decided to defer the purchase of the Presidential Limousine which was to be used for ceremonial occasions. Among some of the austerity measures to control the spendings, consumption during ceremonial occasions like At-Home ceremonies and state banquets will be minimised.

The new brand limousine that was to be procured for his use at the next Republic Day parade. The plan has, however, now been shelved. According to an ANI update, this will be done by taking measures like taking smaller guest lists to maintain social distancing, lesser usage of flowers and items for decoration. Care will also be taken to reduce the food menu to the maximum extent possible.

The existing resources of the Rashtrapati Bhavan and the Government will be shared and used for such occasions. In addition to this, the President has also taken a voluntary salary cut of 30 percent for a year, after contributing one month's salary to the PM CARES Fund in the month of March.