New Delhi, August 17: President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday notified the union government’s decision to rename the Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD) to Ministry of Education (MoE). A gazette notification was issued by the government on August 14. NEP 2020 Implementation Will Transform Future Challenges into Opportunities, Pave Way for New India: President.

The Centre on July 29, took the decision to change the name of the ministry. The gazette notification also allows changes in Government of India (Allocation of Business) Rules, 1961. The HRD ministry’s name was changed to the Ministry of Education on its official website on August 4. National Education Policy 2020 Conclave: Happy That NEP Hasn't Raised Concerns of Any Bias, Says PM Narendra Modi.

Apart from taking the decision to change ministry’s name, the union government gave its approval to a new National Education Policy aimed to bring about several changes in the education system from the school to college level. Addressing a press conference, Higher Education Secretary Amit Khare said that following the new education policy and reforms, the country will achieve a 50 per cent gross enrolment ratio by 2035.

