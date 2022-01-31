Mumbai, January 31: The Budget session of Parliament commenced today. President Ram Nath Kovind addressed the joint sitting of both the Houses of Parliament. Following President's opening address, Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Economic Survey 2021-22 a day ahead of Union Budget 2022.

In his address, President Ram Nath Kovind lauded India's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. While addressing the Budget Session 2022, President said, “India’s capability to fight Covid-19 was evident in its vaccination program. In less than a year, we made a record of administering over 150 crore doses of vaccine.” President Address Ahead of Budget Session 2022 Live Streaming: President Ram Nath Kovind Addresses Parliament.

Here Are the Key Highlights of the President's Address:

President Ram Nath Kovind said, "I bow down to the lakhs of freedom fighters who prioritised their duties and helped India get its rights. I also respectfully remember the personalities who contributed to the development journey of India in the 75 years of independence."

President Ram Nath Kovind lauded India’s fight against the coronavirus pandemic. He said, “India's capability to fight COVID-19 was evident in its vaccination program.

In less than a year, we made a record of administering over 150 crore doses of vaccine. Today, we're one of the leading nations in the world, having administered around 70 percent of the COVID-19 vaccine's second dose, President added.

President Ram Nath Kovind lauded the Centre's welfare schemes. He said, “To ensure that no one returns home hungry, my govt distributed free ration to the poor every month as part of the PM Gareeb Kalyan Yojana. Also, the Ayushman Bharat card has benefitted the poor. Availability of medicines at low prices at Jan Aushadi Kendra was also a great move.”

President Kovind said that the popularity of Yoga, Ayurveda, and other traditional medicine has increased due to the efforts made by the government.

Under PM Svanidhi Yojana, so far 28 lakh street vendors have received monetary support worth over Rs 2,900 crore. The Centre is now connecting these vendors via online companies, said President Kovind.

President Ram Nath Kovind said that women empowerment is one of the top priorities of the Centre. He lauded the government for implementing numerous measures to empower women such as Ujjwala Yojana, the Mudra Yojana, the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao.

While talking about women empowerment, President Kovind also praised the bill that increased the minimum age of marriage of women from 18 to 21 years.

President Kovind praised India's performance in Tokyo Olympics 2020, Tokyo Paralympics 2020.

Work is underway on 2 AIIMS, besides 7 medical colleges in Jammu and Kashmir, President Kovind said.

President Ram Nath Kovind, during his address to the parliament, also touched upon various topics concerning the government efforts towards the poor section, female population, education sector, health sector, defence sector, economy, national security, connectivity, and others.

