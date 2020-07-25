Gurugram, July 25: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is likely to shift to a penthouse in Gurugram's Aralia residential complex. She visited the penthouse and spent the night there.

Sources said that she may shift here after vacating the government bungalow in Lutyens' Delhi.

Priyanka stayed here in her penthouse located at sector 43 on Golf Course Road on Friday night. The property is owned by her husband and businessman Robert Vadra.

Following her movement, Gurugram police escorted her convoy from Delhi-Gurugram border to this complex. Her convoy reached the housing complex at 8.55 p.m. on Friday. She went back to Delhi on Saturday morning.

Gurugram police deployed a police team to strengthen security around this complex.

She has vacated the official bungalow located at Lodhi Road. Now, she has chosen a house in the same area but as repair work is currently underway she may have to live with the family here in Gurugram for some time.

Sources have said that repair work may take two to three months. Hence, she may stay here for that period. Priyanka Gandhi currently has Z+ security. Her security incharge inspected in and around the complex before she arrived.

