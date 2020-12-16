New Delhi, December 16: PIF Fact Check, a dedicated platform set up to counter fake news related to government's policies and scheme, on Wednesday, flagged claims made by Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Facebook. In a tweet, PIB Fact Check shared a screenshot of Priyanka Gandhi's post and said a "false claim" that a private company's stamp was pasted on Indian Railways train is being spread. Dalits Continuously Facing Harassment Under Adityanath Govt, Says Congress Leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

On December 14, Priyanka Gandhi shared a video showing "Adani Wilmar" written on the engine of a train. "The BJP government has put a stamp of its billionaire friend Adani on the Indian Railway, which was established through hard works of millions of people. Gradually, a large portion of railways will go to Modi ji's billionaire friends. Farmers are fighting to prevent farming from going into the hands of Modi ji's billionaire friends," the Congress leader had posted. Donald Trump Repeats 'I Won The Election' Claim, Says 'I Only Think in Terms of Legal Votes'; Twitter Flags His Tweet.

Priyanka Gandhi's Post:

Dismissing the claim as "misleading", PIB Fact Check tweeted: "Through a video on Facebook, it is being claimed that the Government of India has put stamps of a private company on the trains. This claim is misleading. This is is just a commercial advertisement with the aim of improving 'non-rental revenue'."

PIB Fact Check's Reaction:

दावा: #फेसबुक पर एक वीडियो के साथ यह दावा किया जा रहा है कि सरकार ने भारतीय रेल पर एक निजी कंपनी का ठप्पा लगवा दिया है। #PIBFactCheck: यह दावा भ्रामक है। यह केवल एक वाणिज्यिक विज्ञापन है जिसका उद्देश्य केवल 'गैर किराया राजस्व' को बेहतर बनाना है। pic.twitter.com/vSmK8Xgdis — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) December 16, 2020

Priyanka Gandhi has not deleted her post or reacted to the FIB Fact Check's tweet. The Congress party has also not reacted so far. Both Priyanka and her brother Rahul Gandhi has been opposing privatisation of the Indian Railways.

