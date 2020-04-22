Priyesh Shrimal’s Journey From an Ordinary Artist to an Extraordinary Performer!

Priyesh Shrimal (Photo Credits: File Image)

One unique trait that makes a performer stand out from others is versatility. Priyesh Shrimal is an artist with many talents. An actor, a dancer and a choreographer, he has been true to his craft and is in the industry for almost a decade. As an actor, he has featured in MTV’s ‘Big F’ Channel V’s ‘Twist Wala Love', 'Gumrah: End of Innocence', Sony tv’s 'Adaalat', UTV BINDASS’s 'Yeh Hai Aashiqui' and many other shows, he was also an anchor for singing reality show 'Suron Ka Eklavya'. Some of his best TV ads are for well-known brands including Food Panda, Subway and for IPL T20 and many more.

He started his journey as a contestant in the TV reality show ‘Dance India Dance 3’ after which he made his TV series debut with 'Dil Dosti Dance'. Some of the other reality shows where he was a participant are India’s Best Cinestars Ki Khoj and India’s Dancing Superstar. With dance being his true passion, he started an academy of his own named ‘It’s A Dance Thing’ which conducts dance workshops for all the age groups. The aim of his academy is not just to teach dance to the students but also impart them with theoretical knowledge and help the students in overcoming the stage fear. Lyrical Hip Hop, Modern Contemporary, Freestyle Bollywood and Zumba are some of the dance forms he holds great expertise in

Earlier the dance academy has organised workshops in various parts of India including Delhi, Indore, Bhopal, Pune, Ahmedabad and many other metropolitan cities. Being associated with best choreographers in Bollywood, he has judged many events and conducted dance workshops in the past. While speaking about his struggles and his success, he said, “Consistency and patience are two important aspects. Success does not happen overnight. I have learnt to be patient enough in these past few years. Gratitude is all I have and I am blessed that I am living by my passion.” Priyesh Shrimal’s upcoming works include a web series which will be streaming soon on Kooku.