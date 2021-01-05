India started its eighth term as one of the 10 non-permanent members of the UN Security Council (UNSC) for two years. In this context Ashok Sajjanhar, Former Diplomat shed light on India's priorities and the challenges at the global high table.

"In today's context, huge churning is taking place in the world today. The center of power of global authority which used to gravitates around the trans-Atlantic region in the USA and Europe has shifted to within the Pacific region to Asia and the western coast of the Pacific and our particular region. Secondly, China is becoming very aggressive and belligerent which the world has come to terms with. Lastly, we are seeing that the United States is withdrawing as a power center but this could change when President Joe Biden takes over on January 20," he says. US Looks Forward to Work with India at UNSC, Says State Department.

"Multilateralism has been hit very badly. We have seen in 2020 that when the corona pandemic was raging through the world the multilateral institutions especially the United Nations was not able to deal with it. So how to bring multilateralism to the center is going to be very important towards which India will be working very hard," he adds.

According to him "During its UNSC stint, India would be working towards the concept of NORMS that is a New Orientation for Reformed Multilateral System. The reform in the multilateral system would be very important which includes whether it is United Nations Security Council, WHO, WTO, or other agencies."

He notes that "The other issue would be terrorism which is a critical threat to international peace and security. There are linkages around the borders and the regions in terms of recruitments, financing, and operations of terrorism activities."

He points out that "India would also seek to bring human beings at the center of technological benefits. It will work to make all the development human-centric."

According to him "As far as China is concerned no country can take it directly at the UNSC as it enjoys the Veto power and is a permanent member. If India has to stop China's belligerence then it has to ensure that the rule of the law is followed. On this issue, we can get the support of a large number of countries. China uses veto not just for itself but also to help its partners like Pakistan."

He further says "A new administration is coming in the United States which would be cementing new ties. On this aspect, India should work out and strengthen its relationship with the USA to counter China."

