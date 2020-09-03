New Delhi, September 3: China on Thursday protested against India's ban on 118 Chinese apps national security concerns, including immensely popular gaming application PUBG. According to news agency Reuters, China's Commerce Ministry said Beijing is concerned about the ban imposed by India on Chinese apps. New Delhi's move is seen as retaliation to the fresh Chinese incursion attempts in Indian territory at Pangong Tso in eastern Ladakh. Is PUBG a Chinese App? Here's Everything You Need to About Developers of PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Gaming App Banned in India.

"India's ban on mobile apps violates the legal interests of Chinese investors and service providers. China seriously concerned, resolutely opposes it," China's Commerce Ministry was quoted as saying. The list of banned apps included PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) Mobile, Baidu and couple of virtual private networks (VPNs) that allowed access to TikTok that was earlier banned by the Indian government. Is JioG Coming Soon After PUBG Banned in India? Know Truth Behind Viral Trend About Reliance Launching New Mobile Game.

Notably, PUBG is not entirely a Chinese app. The game has been created and managed by Bluehole which is a South Korean organisation. Other popular apps in the fresh list of banned apps are Baidu and Baidu Express Edition, ShareSave by Xiaomi, WeChat Work, Tencent Weiyun, Tencent Watchlist, Alipay, GO SMS Pro, ZAKZAK Pro and Live, Smart AppLock and Ludo World-Ludo Superstar, among others.

"This move (banning Chinese apps) will safeguard the interests of crores of Indian mobile and internet users. This decision is a targeted move to ensure safety, security and sovereignty of Indian cyberspace," India's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) said in a statement.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 03, 2020 01:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).