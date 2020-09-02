Pune, September 2: Journalist Pandurang Raykar, who tested COVID-19 positive, died on Wednesday. According to an ANI update, his family has alleged lack of care at government coronavirus centre. His sister said, "There's chaos, doctors aren't trained. They made centres worth crores but couldn't arrange a cardiac ambulance to shift him, that's why he died."

Commenting on the incident, Kirit Somaiya blamed the Thackeray government. He tweeted saying, "I am sad to know about the death of young journalist Pandurang Raykar. Will Thackeray Sarkar stop all stunts and work to fight against COVID. No Ambulance, No Hospitals, Shortage of Medicines Remdesivir and Tosilizumab and High Hospital Bills, High Fatality."

Journalist Pandurang Raykar, Who Tested COVID-19 Positive, Died:

Pune: Journalist Pandurang Raykar, who tested COVID19 positive, dies; family alleges lack of care at govt COVID centre "There's chaos, doctors aren't trained. They made centres worth crores but couldn't arrange cardiac ambulance to shift him, that's why he died," says his sister pic.twitter.com/LAHhBfC1Sm — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2020

Here's what Kirit Somaiya had tweeted:

I am sad to know about death of young journalist pandurang raykar. Will Thackeray Sarkar stop all STUNTS & work to fight against COVID. No Ambulance, No Hospitals, Shortage of Medicines Remdesivir & Tosilizumab & High Hospital Bills, High Fatality @BJP4Maharashtra @Dev_Fadnavis — Kirit Somaiya (@KiritSomaiya) September 2, 2020

BJP leader Nitesh Rane has demanded CM Uddhav Thackeray's resignation over the incident. According to reports, Deputy Chief Minister and Pune's Guardian Minister Ajit Pawar has ordered a probe into the matter.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 02, 2020 02:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).