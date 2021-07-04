Mumbai, July 4: In a shocking incident, a man has been arrested and sent to magisterial custody remand for 14 days for allegedly trying to kill his wife over domestic dispute. As per report, the 45-year-old accused, identified as Azmuddin Pathan a mandap decorator, directed his wife, 35-year-old Asma, to leave the home following a spat between the couple but she refused. Following which the accused attempted to kill his wife by throttling her neck, however she survived. He was later arrested from his Sayyednagar residence on Friday and sent to temporary jail at Yerawada, as per report by TOI. Delhi: 61-Year-Old Man Kills Wife, Hangs Himself in Vasant Kunj After an Argument.

This is not the first instance of dispute between the couple. “Asma had filed a complaint against her husband with the Wanowrie police in 2007 for subjecting her to ill-treatment. She had also filed a petition in 2017 claiming maintenance from her husband. The couple later settled their dispute and started living together since 2018," Sub-inspector Bolenath Ahiwale told the Times of India. In this matter a case has been filed against the accused under section 307 of the Indian Penal Code. Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Man Kills Wife After Heated Argument, Stuffs Her Body in Suitcase and Sets It Ablaze.

