A tragic road accident occurred in the Taloja MIDC area of Navi Mumbai, where a car ran over two pedestrians. The accident resulted in the immediate death of one person at the scene while the other sustained injuries. The incident took place when the car, driven by an unidentified individual, lost control and hit the pedestrians. Witnesses rushed to help, and the police were soon alerted. The driver of the vehicle has been taken into custody by the police, who are investigating the cause of the accident. The identity of the deceased and the injured is yet to be disclosed, and further details are awaited from the authorities. Airbag Kills Child in Navi Mumbai: 6-Year-Old Boy Dies After Being Hit by Airbag Following Car Accident in Vashi.

Car Runs Over 2 People in Taloja MIDC (Disturbing Video)

नवी मुंबई, महाराष्ट्र: तलोजा MIDC इलाके में भीषण सड़क हादसा हुआएक कार ने दो लोगों को रौंद दिया। हादसे में एक व्यक्ति की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। पुलिस ने वाहन चालक को हिरासत में ले लिया है। pic.twitter.com/VT2Y7szAnf — IANS Hindi (@IANSKhabar) January 14, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)