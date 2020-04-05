Pune Reports 4th Coronavirus Death as 52-Year-Old Diabetes Patient Passes Away, Maharashtra's Toll of Infections Reaches 661

Coronavirus Outbreak | Representational Image | (Photo Credits: IANS)

Pune, April 5: Another death due to novel coronavirus was reported in Pune on Sunday, with a 52-year-old patient passing away at the Sasoon Hospital. The health department officials confirmed that the person was suffering from diabetes, which shrunk his chances of recovery from COVID-19. With the latest demise, the total fatality count due to the disease in Pune city jumped to four. Catch the live updates on coronavirus outbreak in India and other parts of the world.

"A 52-year-old COVID19 patient passes away at Pune's Sassoon Hospital. This is the second death reported in Pune today taking the death toll in Pune district to 4," a Pune Health official were reported as saying. COVID-19 Live Tracker: Map The Spread of Coronavirus in India.

Update by ANI

The 52-year-old COVID19 patient who passed away at Pune's Sassoon Hospital today had a history of diabetes: Pune Health officials. #Maharashtra — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2020

Maharashtra recorded 26 new COVID-19 cases today, taking the toll of positive infections to 661, State Health Department officials said. Among all other states in India, Maharashtra is reported to be the worst-affected as it has recorded the highest number of cases. The nationwide toll of COVID-19 cases stands at 3,374 - including 77 deaths and 267 recoveries.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, in his press briefing on Saturday, said Maharashtra has reported more cases due to consistent amount of testing being conducted by the health department officials. He further added that Mumbai is the centre of crisis in the state, with bulk of the COVID-19 cases being reported in the financial capital.

Thackeray hinted at furthering the lockdown imposed till April 14, stating that all countries in the world, irrespective of their resources and health infrastructure, are imposing a shutdown. "One of the major solutions in face of this epidemic is to stay at home. I appeal all residents of Maharashtra to adhere with the lockdown call and remain indoors," he said.