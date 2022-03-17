Pune, March 17: A 30-year-old woman from Pune recently became a victim of cyber fraud after she lost Rs 65,191 while booking a cake online. Soon after the incident, the woman lodged a complaint with the Wakad police on Wednesday.

According to a report in the Indian Express, the alleged incident took place on February 14 when the complainant, a resident of Wakad booked a cake online. Enforcement Directorate Summons Abhishek Banerjee, Wife in Coal Scam Case.

After placing her order, the victim received a call from a person identified as Devendra Kumar, who asked the woman to submit her bank details and even shared a link for the same.

Post this, the woman received a one-time password (OTP) which she shared with Kumar. Soon after, the woman received a message from her bank that stated Rs 65,191 was debited from her account in five online transactions.

Police officials also said that the fraudster used the victim's Aadhar card and Pan card and opened a bank account in her name after assuring her of returning the money.

