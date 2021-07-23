Pune, July 23: A woman from Yerwada area of maharashtra's Pune allegedly impersonated as a revenue officer and duped a couple of Rs 27.5 lakh on the promise of helping them buy government land at a cheap rate. The accused has been identified as Anita Bhise. The couple runs a computer coaching centre and lives in the same area where the woman stays. Pune Couple Duped of Rs 65 Lakh Under False Promise of Investing Money in Share Market and Getting Attractive Returns.

The woman allegedly took the money from the couple between October 2020 and July 2021. According to a report published in The Times of India, the accused told the couple that the government would be selling some land in the city to common people at cheap rates. After which, the couple showed interest. In January and February this year, she called the victims to the collector’s office and other government offices to impress them.

“The woman then promised to allot a land parcel within the city to the victims and asked them to pay Rs 27.50 lakh in cash. After receiving the amount, the arrested woman provided fabricated receipts of the state treasury to the victims,” reported a media house quoting a police official as saying. The accused is a housewife. Online Fraud in Mumbai: 71-Year-Old Man Duped of Nearly Rs 41 Lakh While He Was Admitted to Hospital.

The woman also issued fabricated documents of the land to the couple. A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 420, 465,,468 and 472. The police have launched an investigation into the case to find out other people involved in forging the land documents.

