Pune, April 22: In another case of fraud, a couple in Pune duped another couple of Rs 65 lakh under a false investment promise. Reports inform the husband and wife have been booked for committing the crime for their fake promise made to the other couple of investing the money in the share market. According to a report by Hindustan Times, Police informed that the accused have been identified as Santosh Kachru Bhangre and Chaya Santosh Bhangre. The duo, who are residents of Old Sangvi, told the victim couple that the man was a civil engineer and invested in the share market and got attractive returns. Pune: Class 12 Student Duped of Rs 3.6 Lakh on Online Dating App Promising Date With Woman.

The complainants have been identified as Surekha Deepak Jagtap and her husband, Deepak Jagtap. The accused couple told the victims that they needed investors and lured the couple with attractive returns. As they agreed to the deal made by the accused couple, the Jagtaps signed a written deal on stamp paper and later invested a sum of Rs 65,66,520 in the accused couple’s company in 2017.

After some time, the accused couple failed to return the money, according to the complaint. A report by HT, a case under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Sangvi police station. Assistant police inspector Satish Kamble of Sangvi police station is investigating the case.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 22, 2021 03:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).